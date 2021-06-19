Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 16,920 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,920 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $30,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 42,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 20,977 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 19,045 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $102.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.43. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $63.30 and a 1 year high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

