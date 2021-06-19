Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,890 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,890 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $53,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total value of $911,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,480.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $220,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,595 shares of company stock valued at $3,935,799. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $155.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.40 and a 52 week high of $183.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

