Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Xylem worth $35,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Xylem by 2.3% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.6% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 10,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL opened at $113.42 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.92 and a 1 year high of $121.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.69.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $672,293.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,652.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $639,945.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,353,942.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,939 shares of company stock worth $2,326,953. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

