Banano (BAN) Trading Down 23.1% Over Last Week

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 19th. In the last week, Banano has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Banano has a market capitalization of $18.15 million and approximately $328,745.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002195 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00058244 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00058538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00025125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

BAN is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,674 coins and its circulating supply is 1,265,138,950 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

