Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of BBVA opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.0697 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth $45,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

