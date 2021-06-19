Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 98,326 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 81.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,499 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,326 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 998,377 shares of the airline’s stock worth $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 82,560 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in American Airlines Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 103,919 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 794,297 shares of the airline’s stock worth $12,526,000 after purchasing an additional 79,208 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 318.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 56,414 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 42,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 756,598 shares of the airline’s stock worth $18,083,000 after purchasing an additional 14,065 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.65.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $22.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.85. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.65) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

