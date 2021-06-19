Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKTX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $553.33.

In related news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total value of $1,849,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,072,147.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total transaction of $3,140,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539 over the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $449.54 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $431.19 and a 1-year high of $606.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 0.38.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.63%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

