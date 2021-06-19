Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 30,147 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 273.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,147 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 23,879 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $589,000. Rede Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.8% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $145.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.12. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $133.19 and a 12 month high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

