Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 76 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $428.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $425.44. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $257.96 and a 1-year high of $449.76.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

