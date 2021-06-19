Bank of America Increases The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Price Target to $18.00

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered The Honest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

Get The Honest alerts:

HNST opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The Honest has a 52 week low of $14.54 and a 52 week high of $23.88.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for The Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.