Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 16.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 270,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 51,645 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $72,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC opened at $261.43 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $166.00 and a 12-month high of $295.14. The firm has a market cap of $65.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $278.53.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.25.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

