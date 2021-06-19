Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,002 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.12% of Zoetis worth $90,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Zoetis by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $185.39 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.28 and a 52-week high of $186.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.54. The firm has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

