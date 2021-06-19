Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,170,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 155,460 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Jabil were worth $62,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 138,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after buying an additional 32,235 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 286,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,188,000 after buying an additional 43,135 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 20,461 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Shares of JBL opened at $55.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $58.95.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $384,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,062. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $1,456,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,917,251. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,352 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,398 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.78.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.