Bank of Montreal Can Sells 84,871 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 805,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 84,871 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.13% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $67,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $782,295.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,956,008.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $5,789,047.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,160,076.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,382 shares of company stock worth $21,837,281 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $100.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.93. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $66.45 and a 1 year high of $101.53. The firm has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a PE ratio of 74.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

