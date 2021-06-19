Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 35,216 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $78,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $2,288,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 445,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,888,772.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $1,308,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,535,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,647 shares of company stock worth $21,717,282. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $144.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.72. The stock has a market cap of $180.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.43 and a 12 month high of $148.70.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.87.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

