Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target Increased to C$139.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$136.00 to C$139.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.50.

NYSE:BMO opened at $101.77 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $51.43 and a one year high of $106.88. The company has a market capitalization of $65.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8782 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,520,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $937,622,000 after buying an additional 3,159,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,908,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,279,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,304,000 after purchasing an additional 262,546 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,479,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,764,000 after purchasing an additional 377,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,447,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,114,000 after purchasing an additional 241,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

