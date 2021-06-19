Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,145,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,639 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $863,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus raised their target price on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $893.83.

Shares of BLK traded down $28.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $840.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $847.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $528.63 and a fifty-two week high of $890.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

