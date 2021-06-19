Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,727,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 59,644 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.94% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $663,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $677,293,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,333,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $567,339,000 after buying an additional 651,510 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $796,105,000 after buying an additional 572,178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $917,753,000 after buying an additional 532,999 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,850,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDX traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,561,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,385. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $284.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.67.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

