Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 253.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,205,012 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.74% of Fortinet worth $823,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,871,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $238.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.58.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $429,148.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $216,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,230 shares of company stock worth $11,691,331. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.52.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

