Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 791,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 13,774 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.30% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $584,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 9.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 1,818.4% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 43,655.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 208,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $268.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,048,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,622. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $184.34 and a 12-month high of $293.05. The stock has a market cap of $71.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $276.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.91.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.