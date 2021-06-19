Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 79,411 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,969,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 79,411 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The Southern were worth $619,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.45. 6,549,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,001,636. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $66.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.52.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on The Southern from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $157,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,113.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,346. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

