Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Shares Down 7%

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) dropped 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.21 and last traded at $9.31. Approximately 12,884 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 590,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $485.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

In other news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $59,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,520.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Huseby sold 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $603,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,081,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,095.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNED. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,420,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,255,000 after buying an additional 986,787 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,850,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 503.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after buying an additional 665,192 shares during the period. Nishkama Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,355,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

