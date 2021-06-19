Barrett Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Barrett Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total transaction of $266,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 247,492 shares of company stock valued at $74,640,727 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EL opened at $295.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.22 and a 12-month high of $318.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $302.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

