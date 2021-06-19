Barrett Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 45,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at $32,670,391.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,026,235 shares of company stock valued at $318,310,923 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX opened at $96.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.89. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $99.64.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

