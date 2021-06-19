Barrett Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,873 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 2,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Target by 129.9% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,366 shares of company stock valued at $9,144,828. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $230.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.73 and a fifty-two week high of $236.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.06.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

