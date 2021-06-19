Barrett Asset Management LLC Makes New $98,000 Investment in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in PACCAR by 456.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after acquiring an additional 84,500 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in PACCAR by 2.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in PACCAR by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 477,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,164,000 after acquiring an additional 15,446 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co raised its position in PACCAR by 3.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.71.

PCAR stock opened at $87.04 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $71.61 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.42. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

