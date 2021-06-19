Barrett Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 30.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 245,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,470,000 after acquiring an additional 57,722 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in PerkinElmer by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after buying an additional 10,870 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PKI opened at $150.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.23 and a 52-week high of $162.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.61.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The business’s revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.37%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.42.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

