Barrett Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,939 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.7% in the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.2% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 40,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,423,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,919,000 after purchasing an additional 102,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.11.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $76.40. 354,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,993,839. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.84. The company has a market cap of $193.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.