Barrett Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $144.86 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.30, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.04%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IFF shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.57.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

