Barrett Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Barrett Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 76.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,733 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,664,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186,449 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $287,980,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 19,216.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,683,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,486 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,211,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $45.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.57.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CARR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.87.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

