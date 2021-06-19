Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,810,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the May 13th total of 20,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,741 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $36,788,000 after acquiring an additional 284,554 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,126,119 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $121,198,000 after acquiring an additional 454,269 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 80,609 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the period. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOLD. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

GOLD stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.29.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

