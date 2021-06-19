BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Short Interest Up 26.5% in May

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 354,200 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the May 13th total of 280,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in BayCom by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in BayCom by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in BayCom by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in BayCom by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of BayCom by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. 60.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BayCom alerts:

BCML opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.07. BayCom has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.23.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.80 million. BayCom had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BayCom will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.