Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)’s stock price dropped 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.92 and last traded at $15.97. Approximately 167,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 448,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.

BAYRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $1.3563 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.53%.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

