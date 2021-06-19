Beam (BEAM) Market Cap Achieves $55.52 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beam has a market capitalization of $55.52 million and approximately $12.63 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beam has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam Coin Profile

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 90,536,520 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

