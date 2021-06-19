Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) Receives €179.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €179.71 ($211.43).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BC8 shares. Independent Research set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

BC8 traded down €2.05 ($2.41) during trading on Friday, reaching €151.35 ($178.06). The stock had a trading volume of 120,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20. Bechtle has a 1-year low of €143.60 ($168.94) and a 1-year high of €190.70 ($224.35). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €160.06.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

