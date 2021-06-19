Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to Issue $0.12 Dividend

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has decreased its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a payout ratio of 39.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.23. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $28.89.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $101.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.25 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 106.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,991.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,321.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rheo A. Brouillard sold 10,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $284,546.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,166 shares in the company, valued at $408,117.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 30,367 shares of company stock valued at $749,455 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.