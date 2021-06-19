BetProtocol (BEPRO) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $179,662.00

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. BetProtocol has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BetProtocol token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BetProtocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00058285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00025011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $261.54 or 0.00727137 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00043464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00083498 BTC.

BetProtocol Profile

BetProtocol (BEPRO) is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com . The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BetProtocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BetProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.