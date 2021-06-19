BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Short Interest Update

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the May 13th total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of BBL traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,241,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,010. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. BHP Group has a one year low of $37.88 and a one year high of $68.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 67.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 501 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 272.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth $115,000.

BBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

