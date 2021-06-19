BID (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

BID (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Renaissance Capital cut shares of BID from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of BPPPF opened at $20.00 on Thursday. BID has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.76.

Bid Corporation Limited provides foodservice solutions in South Africa and internationally. The company distributes fresh ingredients, including fish, seafood, meat, produce, dairy products, and ambient goods for the hospitality, institutional, catering, and retail sectors. It also provides foodservice and beverage distribution services for the HoReCa sector; and develops e-commerce solutions.

