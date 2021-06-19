Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bill.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). Bill.com reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bill.com.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.71.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $1,113,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,549.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $2,191,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,956,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,388 shares of company stock valued at $20,101,774. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at $8,895,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth about $677,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,989,000 after buying an additional 51,574 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 1,327.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 106,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after buying an additional 98,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com stock traded up $5.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $178.50. 1,441,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,506. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $77.81 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of -217.68 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.26.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bill.com (BILL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.