BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Sells $242,580.80 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $242,580.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,889.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $182,828.80.

On Friday, April 16th, Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $205,620.80.

On Thursday, April 1st, Todd Berard sold 2,825 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $103,197.25.

On Friday, March 26th, Todd Berard sold 2,120 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $74,221.20.

Shares of BLFS opened at $42.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.71. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -50.92, a PEG ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.45.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Maxim Group upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

