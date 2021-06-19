Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Raised to C$6.50 at National Bankshares

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$4.25 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 60.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Cormark upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.57.

TSE:BIR opened at C$4.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.39. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.05 and a 52 week high of C$4.30.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$185.61 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

