BitBall (BTB) Trading 1,209.7% Higher Over Last Week

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. BitBall has a market capitalization of $5.23 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitBall has traded 1,209.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,991.16 or 1.00214601 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00034158 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008138 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00074439 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000879 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002743 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007180 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000521 BTC.

About BitBall

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

