BitWhite Achieves Market Capitalization of $72,041.79 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitWhite has a market capitalization of $72,041.79 and $80,961.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitWhite has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00012878 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004516 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000148 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000618 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BTW is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

Buying and Selling BitWhite

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

