BlackRock Inc. Acquires 585,109 Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,092,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 585,109 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.84% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $110,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 40.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 142,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 41,458 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 74,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 14,962 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 11,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 14.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after buying an additional 24,955 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BCEI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $140,222.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,349.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCEI opened at $46.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.08. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.39 million, a P/E ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 2.01.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

