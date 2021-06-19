BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Lowered by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK stock opened at $840.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $847.97. The firm has a market cap of $128.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $528.63 and a fifty-two week high of $890.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $893.83.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

