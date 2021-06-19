BlackRock Inc. Purchases 200,411 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,752,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,411 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.17% of Clearwater Paper worth $103,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,776,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,077,000 after buying an additional 112,463 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 272,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,137,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on CLW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

CLW stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $478.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.02. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12-month low of $27.96 and a 12-month high of $45.81.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearwater Paper Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

