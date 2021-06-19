BlackRock Inc. Purchases 380,431 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,582,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380,431 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $98,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVOP. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in EVO Payments by 10.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in EVO Payments by 11.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in EVO Payments by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in EVO Payments by 11.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in EVO Payments by 12.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 57.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVO Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

In related news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,376. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 1,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $50,287.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,857.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,467 shares of company stock worth $2,604,617. 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $27.14 on Friday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.63, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.52.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.63 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

