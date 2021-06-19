BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,922,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.82% of Zogenix worth $96,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zogenix by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Zogenix in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zogenix in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zogenix in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zogenix in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.43. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $32.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.31.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 60.93% and a negative net margin of 917.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 995.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $285,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $85,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zogenix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

