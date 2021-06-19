BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,048,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.76% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $105,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 36.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

AGM stock opened at $97.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.50. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of $57.06 and a 52-week high of $111.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.02). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $62.09 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $487,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $50,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,110 in the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

